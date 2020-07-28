US Markets
PFE

Health Care Sector Update for 07/28/2020: PFE, TARA, NEO, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) ETF was down 0.18%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.21% lower recently.

Pfizer (PFE) was advancing by more than 2% as it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.78, down from $0.80 a year earlier but higher than the $0.66 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Protara Therapeutics (TARA) was surging past 32% after saying the Food and Drug Administration has granted rare pediatric disease designation for TARA-002, the company's investigational drug for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

NeoGenomics (NEO) was declining more than 4% as it reported a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.04 per diluted share, down from net income of $0.07 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE TARA NEO XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular