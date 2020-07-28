Health Care Sector Update for 07/28/2020: PFE, TARA, NEO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) ETF was down 0.18%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.21% lower recently.

Pfizer (PFE) was advancing by more than 2% as it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.78, down from $0.80 a year earlier but higher than the $0.66 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Protara Therapeutics (TARA) was surging past 32% after saying the Food and Drug Administration has granted rare pediatric disease designation for TARA-002, the company's investigational drug for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

NeoGenomics (NEO) was declining more than 4% as it reported a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.04 per diluted share, down from net income of $0.07 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.10.

