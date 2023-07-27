News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/27/2023: MRSN, BMY, ABBV, XLV, IBB

July 27, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently advancing by 0.3%.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) was shedding almost 74% in value after saying topline data from a clinical trial of upifitamab rilsodotin as a treatment for ovarian cancer did not meet its primary endpoint.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was slipping past 3% after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per diluted share, down from $1.93 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.99.

AbbVie (ABBV) was over 2% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.91 per diluted share, down from $3.37 a year earlier but still exceeding the $2.81 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

