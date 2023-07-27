News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/27/2023: MNK, CTLT, NVO, ALGN, EOLS

July 27, 2023 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks were declining late Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In company news, Mallinckrodt (MNK) shares rose 26%, extending gains for a second day, a day after The Wall Street Journal reported the opioid maker is in discussions with hedge funds about filing for bankruptcy and cutting off the payments for treating people addicted to opioids.

Catalent's (CTLT) factory in Brussels that refill pens used to administer the Wegovy weight-loss drug violated US sterile-safety rules in recent years and staff failed to implement required quality checks, Reuters reported, citing regulatory documents obtained from the US Food and Drug Administration. Catalent is the manufacturing partner of Wegovy developer Novo Nordisk (NVO). Catalent shares were shedding 2.5% and Novo Nordisk was down almost 1%.

Align Technology (ALGN) shares jumped over 13% after several analysts raised their price targets on the stock following higher-than-expected Q2 results.

Evolus (EOLS) reported Q2 net revenue of $49.3 million, up 33% from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $46.2 million. The company also lifted its 2023 revenue outlook. Shares jumped 29%.

