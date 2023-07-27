News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/27/2023: ALGN, EOLS, TLRY

July 27, 2023 — 02:13 pm EDT

Health care stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, Align Technology (ALGN) shares jumped over 13% after several analysts raised their price targets on the stock following higher-than-expected Q2 results.

Evolus (EOLS) reported Q2 net revenue of $49.3 million, up 33% from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $46.2 million. The company also lifted its 2023 revenue outlook. Shares jumped 28%.

Tilray Brands (TLRY) and Great North Distributors said that they have renewed a national brokerage agreement. Tilray shares rose 14%, adding to gains on Wednesday.

