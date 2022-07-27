Health Care Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLV, SAVA, TEVA, ALVR

Health care stocks were reversing earlier losses in late trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) climbing about 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also rebounded to gain about 1%.

In company news, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) plunged 14% after Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources, that the company faces a criminal probe by the US Justice Department over whether it manipulated research results for its Alzheimer's drug. A lawyer representing Cassava didn't confirm or deny the existence of the probe, but reportedly said the company denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) shares rose more than 28% in late Wednesday trading, a day after the company said it has reach an agreement on the primary financial terms of a nationwide opioids settlement. The agreement is subject to subject to ratification from a sufficient number of plaintiffs, among other conditions.

AlloVir (ALVR) shares gained 12% after the company agreed to sell about 27.5 million common shares to a group of institutional and strategic investors for gross proceeds of roughly $126.6 million.

