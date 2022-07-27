Health Care Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLV, ALVR, SAVA, NVCT

Health care stocks were marginally lower in midday trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both down by about 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index shed 0.4%.

In company news, AlloVir (ALVR) shares gained more than 8% after the company agreed to sell about 27.5 million common shares to a group of institutional and strategic investors for gross proceeds of roughly $126.6 million.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) plunged 25% after Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources, that the company faces a criminal probe by the US Justice Department over whether it manipulated research results for its Alzheimer's drug. A lawyer representing Cassava didn't confirm or deny the existence of the probe, but reportedly said the company denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) rose about 4% after saying it plans to raise about $15.9 million in gross proceeds through an equity private placement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.