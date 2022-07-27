US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/27/2022: BSX, HUM, BMY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.26% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was climbing past 4% as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, up from $0.40 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.42.

Humana (HUM) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $8.67 per diluted share, up from $6.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $7.68. Humana was down more than 1% recently.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.93 per share, up from $1.63 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP EPS of $1.79. Bristol Myers Squibb was recently slipping past 1%.

