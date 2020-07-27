Health Care Sector Update for 07/27/2020: TCRR, MNOV, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were rallying premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.22% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.78% higher in recent pre-bell activity.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) was surging past 48% after it released positive interim data from its phase 1/2 study of TC-210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.

MediciNova (MNOV) was gaining over 13% in value as it obtained exclusive worldwide rights to develop BC-PIV, a human parainfluenza virus type 2 vector, into a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 8% after saying it has started dosing the first patients in the phase 3 clinical trial of its mRNA vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, against COVID-19. Earlier, the company said it will receive an additional commitment of up to $472 million from its contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) for the development of its COVID-19 program.

