Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2023: TMO, DGX, GSK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $5.15 per diluted share, down from $5.51 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $5.43.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) was up 1.8% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per diluted share, down from $2.36 a year earlier but exceeding the $2.26 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

GSK (GSK) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 0.39 British pounds ($0.50) per share, up from 0.35 pounds a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.34 pounds. GSK was flat in premarket activity.

