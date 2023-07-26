Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2023: TLRY, INZY, NVO

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, Tilray Brands (TLRY) shares jumped 16% after it reported breakeven per share on an adjusted basis in its fiscal Q4 as revenue increased from a year earlier.

ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) shares jumped 43% after the company said Wednesday it agreed to buy Zhonghui United Technology's real estate assets through an equity transfer of about $7.4 million as part of their partnership to develop a health and wellness center in Chengdu, China.

Inozyme Pharma (INZY) shares dropped 11% after the company updated the development plan of INZ-701 to treat ENPP1 deficiency after meetings with the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency's Pediatric Committee.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic Type 2 diabetes medicine and Saxenda weight-loss drug are under review by UK health authorities after reports of suicidal and self-harming thoughts from users, Reuters reported Wednesday. Novo Nordisk shares were down 2.4%.

