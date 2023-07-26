News & Insights

US Markets
INZY

Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2023: INZY, ABVC, NVO

July 26, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.5%.

In company news, ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) shares jumped 45% after the company said Wednesday it agreed to buy Zhonghui United Technology's real estate assets through an equity transfer of about $7.4 million as part of their partnership to develop a health and wellness center in Chengdu, China.

Inozyme Pharma (INZY) shares dropped 11% after the company updated the development plan of INZ-701 to treat ENPP1 deficiency after meetings with the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency's Pediatric Committee.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic Type 2 diabetes medicine and Saxenda weight-loss drug are under review by UK health authorities after reports of suicidal and self-harming thoughts from users, Reuters reported Wednesday. Novo Nordisk shares were down 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INZY
ABVC
NVO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.