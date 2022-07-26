US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2022: NTRB,MMM,IFRX,NVTA

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks eased from their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.5% in late trading.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was hanging on for a 0.1% advance.

In company news, Nutriband (NTRB) closed nearly 29% higher on Tuesday after the transdermal drugs company disclosed plans to cancel 1.2 million of its common shares, equal to about 15% of its outstanding stock. The cancellation will be effective within one business day, the company said.

3M (MMM) climbed 5% after the industrial conglomerate Tuesday announced plans to spin off its health care business into a standalone public company. The unit generated around $8.61 billion in FY 2021 sales, said 3M, which expects to retain a roughly 20% stake in the new company after completing the deal by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory and board approvals.

InflaRx (IFRX) streaked over 38% higher after saying it expects to seek an emergency use authorization before the end of September to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients with its vilobelimab drug candidate following "encouraging" discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Invitae (NVTA) retreated 9.6% on Tuesday after Cowen lowered its stock rating for the genetic diagnostics company to market perform from outperform and slashed its price target by $5.50 to $2.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

