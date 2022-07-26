Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2022: NTRB,MMM,IFRX,NVTA

Health care stocks eased from their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.5% in late trading.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was hanging on for a 0.1% advance.

In company news, Nutriband (NTRB) closed nearly 29% higher on Tuesday after the transdermal drugs company disclosed plans to cancel 1.2 million of its common shares, equal to about 15% of its outstanding stock. The cancellation will be effective within one business day, the company said.

3M (MMM) climbed 5% after the industrial conglomerate Tuesday announced plans to spin off its health care business into a standalone public company. The unit generated around $8.61 billion in FY 2021 sales, said 3M, which expects to retain a roughly 20% stake in the new company after completing the deal by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory and board approvals.

InflaRx (IFRX) streaked over 38% higher after saying it expects to seek an emergency use authorization before the end of September to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients with its vilobelimab drug candidate following "encouraging" discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Invitae (NVTA) retreated 9.6% on Tuesday after Cowen lowered its stock rating for the genetic diagnostics company to market perform from outperform and slashed its price target by $5.50 to $2.50 per share.

