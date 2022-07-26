Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2022: MMM,IFRX,NVTA

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, 3M (MMM) climbed 6.2% after the industrial conglomerate Tuesday announced plans to spin off its health care business into a standalone public company. The unit generated around $8.6 billion in FY21 sales, said 3M, which expects to retain a 19.9% stake in the new company after completing the deal by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory and board approvals.

InflaRx (IFRX) streaked nearly 39% higher after disclosing plans to seek emergency use authorization from US regulators for its vilobelimab drug candidate by the end of September following "encouraging interactions" recently with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Invitae (NVTA) retreated 7.7% on Tuesday following a Cowen downgrade of the genetic diagnostics companyto market perform from outperform coupled with a $5.50 reduction in its price target for the stock to $2.50 a share.

