Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2022: IFRX, ISEE, SGEN, MRK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.03% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

InflaRx (IFRX) gained more than 6% after saying it plans to submit a request for emergency use authorization for vilobelimab by the end of Q3 after "encouraging interactions" with the US Food and Drug Administration at a Type B meeting.

IVERIC bio (ISEE) fell more than 4% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.41 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.32.

Seagen (SGEN) and Astellas Pharma said their phase 1b/2 clinical trial for Padcev combined with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda as treatment in patients with advanced urothelial cancer returned positive results, and that they are planning to discuss the results with regulatory authorities. Seagen was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.