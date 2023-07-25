Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2023: KNSA, HGEN, STOK, BIIB

Health care stocks were steady late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index down less than 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2%.

In company news, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) shares jumped 30% after the company reported higher Q2 net income and revenue, topping estimates by analysts.

Humanigen (HGEN) shares plunged 80% after it said Tuesday it expects that it will not be able to continue as a going concern and is exploring all restructuring options.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) shares tumbled 32% after it said new data showed 32% of subjects in phase 1/2a studies of people treated with STK-001, an investigational drug for severe and progressive genetic epilepsy Dravet syndrome, had a treatment-emergent adverse event.

Biogen (BIIB) was down 2.7% after it said Tuesday it plans to cut 1,000 jobs as part of an ongoing cost-cutting program that will result in $700 million in net operating expense savings by 2025.

