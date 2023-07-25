News & Insights

US Markets
HGEN

Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2023: HGEN, BIIB, STOK

July 25, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were little changed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down nearly 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was almost flat.

In company news, Humanigen (HGEN) shares plunged 77% after it said Tuesday it expects that it will not be able to continue as a going concern and is exploring all restructuring options.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) shares tumbled 33% after it said new data showed 32% of subjects in phase 1/2a studies of people treated with STK-001, an investigational drug for severe and progressive genetic epilepsy Dravet syndrome, had a treatment-emergent adverse event.

Biogen (BIIB) was down 3.6% after it said Tuesday it plans to cut 1,000 jobs as part of an ongoing cost-cutting program that will result in $700 million in net operating expense savings by 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HGEN
BIIB
STOK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.