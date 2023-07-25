Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2023: DHR, BIIB, MEDP, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Tuesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.4%.

Danaher (DHR) was declining more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.05 per diluted share, down from $2.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.02.

Biogen (BIIB) was more than 1% higher after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $4.02 per diluted share, down from $5.25 a year earlier but above the $3.76 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) reported Q2 earnings of $1.93 per diluted share, up from $1.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.91. Medpace Holdings was slipping past 4% in recent premarket activity.

