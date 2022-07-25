Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2022: TNXP,REVB,DNA,ZY,PHG

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 0.4%, reversing a midday advance.

In company news, Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) raced over 46% higher after the drug maker named Sina Bavari as its new executive vice president for infectious disease research and development. Bavari most recently was chief scientific officer at the US Army's Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and holds more than 30 US patents and published over 300 peer-reviewed manuscripts.

Revelation Biosciences (REVB) climbed over 49% after top-line data showed its REVTx-99b drug candidate achieved its primary endpoints for safety and tolerability compared with a placebo during phase Ib testing in patients with patients with allergic rhinitis although it did not meet exploratory endpoints for efficacy during the early-stage study.

To the downside, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) fell 5.3% after the biotechnology company Monday announced its purchase of Zymergen (ZY) for $300 million in stock along with its acquisition of Bayer's biologics R&D facility in northern California for $83 million. Zymergen (ZY) shares were more than 17% higher this afternoon.

Royal Philips (PHG) declined 7.8% after the medical device and consumer products company reported non-GAAP net income of 0.14 euros per share ($0.14), down from 0.40 euros per share during the June quarter last year, while net sales fell 1.2% year-over-year to 4.18 billion euros, trailing the 4.22-billion-euro Street view.

