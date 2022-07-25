Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2022: REVB,DNA,ZY,PHG

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Revelation Biosciences (REVB) climbed almost 71% after top-line data showed its REVTx-99b drug candidate achieved its primary endpoints for safety and tolerability compared with a placebo during phase Ib testing in patients with patients with allergic rhinitis although it did not meet exploratory endpoints for efficacy during the early-stage study.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) fell 4.3% after the biotechnology company Monday announced its purchase of Zymergen (ZY) for $300 million in stock along with its acquisition of Bayer's biologics R&D facility in northern California for $83 million. Zymergen (ZY) shares were more than 18% higher this afternoon.

Royal Philips (PHG) declined 6.9% after the medical device and consumer products company reported non-GAAP net income of 0.14 euros per share ($0.14), down from 0.40 euros per share during the June quarter last year, while net sales fell 1.2% year-over-year to 4.18 billion euros, trailing the 4.22 billion euro Street view.

