Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2022: PHG, REVB, DNA, ZY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.19% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.52% higher recently.

Koninklijke Philips (PHG) shares were more than 7% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of 0.14 euros per diluted share ($0.14), down from 0.40 euros a year earlier. Analysts' estimates were not immediately available for comparison.

Revelation Biosciences (REVB) stock was surging past 127% after saying a phase 1b study to assess intranasal REVTx-99b to treat patients with allergic rhinitis met its primary point to evaluate effects of the formulation compared with placebo on safety and tolerability.

Zymergen (ZY) shares were gaining more than 27% after Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) said it agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock deal that values Zymergen at about $300 million in market capitalization.

