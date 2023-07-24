News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2023: KOD, BDX, IMTX, BMY, XLV, IBB

July 24, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Monday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2%.

Kodiak Sciences (KOD) was shedding more than 58%, saying it is discontinuing further development of tarcocimab tedromer, an antibody biopolymer conjugate, after two phase 3 studies did not meet their primary endpoints.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) was advancing by more than 7% after saying it received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new BD Alaris Infusion System software version with enhanced cybersecurity.

Immatics (IMTX) was up more than 4% after saying it has received a $35 million investment from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

