Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2023: BDX, QNCX, DRIO

July 24, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.7%.

In company news, Becton, Dickinson (BDX) shares were rising 5.4% after the company said it received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new BD Alaris Infusion System software version with enhanced cybersecurity.

Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) shares slumped 25% after it said Monday has it entered an agreement to buy biotech firm EryDel in an all-stock deal.

DarioHealth (DRIO) shares were down almost 15% after it reported Q2 preliminary unaudited revenue of between $6 million and $6.15 million. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $7 million.

