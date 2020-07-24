Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2020: ABUS, MRNA, MGEN, NVAX, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were declining premarket Friday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was dropping by 0.10%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping by 0.70% recently.

Moderna's (MRNA) bid to invalidate a US patent on vaccine technology owned by Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) has been denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office, Reuters reported. The decision could hamper Moderna's efforts to develop next-generation vaccines, including a vaccine for COVID-19, according to the report. Arbutus was up more than 24%, while Moderna was recently declining by more than 6%.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) was surging past 48% after saying the US Food & Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to cobomarsen for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of cancer in white blood cells.

Novavax (NVAX) said it has struck a deal for Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) to manufacture bulk drug substance for its vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. Novavax was 4% lower recently.

