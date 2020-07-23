Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2020: MTP,BNTX,AMAG,CNTG,AMZN

Health care stocks finished lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF XLV was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index IBB also fell hard, dropping over 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Midatech Pharma (MTP) fell nearly 11% after the UK-based drugmaker said it was scrapping the formal sale process it announced April 20 although it will continue to evaluate several early-stage proposals from unnamed third parties for selected assets as well as a separate reverse-merger transaction. The company Thursday said it has not received any new acquisition offers over the past three months, allowing it to terminate the offer period as defined under UK securities law.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) dropped 15% after pricing an upsized $511.5 million public offering of 5.5 million American depositary shares at $93 apiece, representing a 10.7% discount to Wednesday's closing price. The German biopharmaceuticals company added 500,000 ADS to the offering over its original plans while MIG GmbH & Co provided underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to 825,000 of its ADS to cover potential overallotments.

Among gainers, AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) was 15% higher after announcing Thursday a licensing deal with European drugmaker Norgine to develop and sell its ciraparantag drug candidate as a potential antidote for multiple anticoagulants. As part of the exclusive agreement, AMAG will receive a $30 million upfront fee and is eligible for up to $260 million milestone payments tied to various regulatory and commercial goals. The deal also includes an escalating double-digit royalty schedule.

Centogene (CNTG) also rose over 11% on Thursday after the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company said its CentoKit-19 validated test kits for COVID-19 are now available in Germany through Amazon.com (AZMN). The test kit also offers a secure test registration portal for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

