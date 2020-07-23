Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2020: CNTG, DGX, AUPH, VHT, IYH, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were mixed during premarket trading on Thursday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were flat. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.07%, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) added 0.09%.

Centogene (CNTG) was gaining more than 19% after announcing that it has made its validated COVID-19 testing kits, called CentoKit-19, available in Germany.

Meanwhile, Quest Diagnostics (DGX) was down more than 4% after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.42, down from $1.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) was retreating by nearly 5% before markets open. The pharmaceutical company on Wednesday priced a public offering of about 13.3 million of its common shares at $15 per share.

