Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2022: HNGR,THC,TNDM

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.2%.

In company news, Hanger (HNGR) gained more than 25% after the orthotic and prosthetic services company agreed to a $1.25 billion takeover proposal from Patient Square Capital, with the hedge fund offering $18.75 in cash for each Hanger share, representing a 27% premium over Thursday's closing price.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) rose 6.7% after the hospitals operator late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.50 per share, down from $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.79 per share adjusted profit.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) slipped 2.1% after the medical device company announced its purchase of infusion set developer Capillary Biomedical. Financial terms were not disclosed.

