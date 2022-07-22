Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2022: HCA, TNDM, AUPH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.24% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.12% recently.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) shares were gaining more than 13% even as it reported Q2 earnings of $3.90 per diluted share, down from $4.36 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $3.59.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) shares were up more than 3% after saying it has acquired infusion set developer Capillary Biomedical for an undisclosed amount.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) stock was more than 3% higher after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of marketing authorization for voclosporin for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis.

