Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2020: ZOM,BNTX,PFE,NOVN

Health care stocks still were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.5% in recent trading.

In company news, Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) fell over 3%. The company Wednesday said the European Medicines Agency has accepted the pediatric investigation plan for its ADO4 drug candidate to treat alcohol use disorder in youths 12 to 17 years old. The application will not require more clinical trials and the company also said all other requirements can be included with the ongoing phase III program.

Novan (NOVN) dropped more than 30% after the company said a new stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital for the Chicago-area hedge fund to buy up to $30 million of the company's shares over the next 30 months. As part of the agreement, the specialty drugmaker Tuesday issued nearly 5.6 million shares to Aspire priced at 90 cents apiece, representing a 35% discount to its last closing price.

Among gainers, Zomedica (ZOM) climbed more than 12% on Wednesday after the company said it is moving forward with validation studies of its Truforma point-of-care diagnostic system following "successful remote installations" of the device at three university-based veterinary research schools. Zomedica said it also recently verified a canine cortisol for use with the Truforma platform and was expecting to add that assay to the studies now underway at Auburn University, Mississippi State and Purdue, which are attempting to measure its ability to identify several thyroid-related conditions in dogs and cats.

BioNTech (BNTX) rose over 12% after the German immuno-oncology therapies company and American drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) announced an agreement with the US departments of Defense and Health and Human Services to produce up to 600 million doses of BioNTech's prospective vaccine for COVID-19 starting next year. The companies will share in $1.95 billion after delivering the first 100 million doses of the BNT162 vaccine, pending regulatory approvals or emergency authorization. The government also has committed to buying up to 500 million additional doses, the companies said. Pfizer shares were up 5.1%.

