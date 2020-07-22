Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2020: ZOM,BNTX,PFE,NOVN

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 0.3%.

In company news, Zomedica (ZOM) climbed more than 12% on Wednesday after the company said it is moving forward with validation studies of its Truforma point-of-care diagnostic system following "successful remote installations" of the device at three university-based veterinary research schools. Zomedica said it also recently verified a canine cortisol for use with the Truforma platform and was expecting to add that assay to the studies now underway at Auburn University, Mississippi State and Purdue, which are attempting to measure its ability to identify several thyroid-related conditions in dogs and cats.

BioNTech (BNTX) rose almost 10% after the German immuno-oncology therapies company and American drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) announced an agreement with the US departments of Defense and Health and Human Services to produce up to 600 million doses of BioNTech's prospective vaccine for COVID-19 starting next year. The companies will share in $1.95 billion after delivering the first 100 million doses of the BNT162 vaccine, pending regulatory approvals or emergency authorization. The government also has committed to buying up to 500 million additional doses, the companies said. Pfizer shares were up 4.2%.

Among decliners, Novan (NOVN) dropped more than 28% after the company said a new stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital for the Chicago-area hedge fund to buy up to $30 million of the company's shares over the next 30 months. As part of the agreement, the specialty drugmaker Tuesday issued nearly 5.6 million shares to Aspire priced at 90 cents apiece, representing a 35% discount to its last closing price.

