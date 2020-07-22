Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2020: BNTX, PFE, HCA, JAZZ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading higher in Wednesday's premarket trading as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.54% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.23% higher recently.

BioNTech (BNTX) was more than 8% higher and Pfizer (PFE) was climbing by almost 5%. The companies Wednesday said they signed an agreement with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to begin delivering 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was gaining more than 6% in value after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, up from $2.21 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.33 per share.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) was marginally higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Xywav drug to treat cataplexy, or excessive daytime sleepiness, in narcolepsy patients seven years and older.

