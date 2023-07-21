Health Care Sector Update for 07/21/2023: THRN, RDHL, MRK

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Thorne HealthTech (THRN) shares jumped past 12% after Reuters reported Friday that the company is working with investment bank CG Sawaya Partners as it explores a potential sale.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) shares slumped 23% after it said Friday it struck agreements to sell about 1.3 million of its American depositary shares at $1.35 per ADS to institutional investors.

Merck (MRK) said Friday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended approval of Keytruda, in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy, for gastric cancer treatment. Merck shares rose 1.6%.

