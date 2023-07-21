Health Care Sector Update for 07/21/2023: MRTX, THRN, RDHL, MRK

Health care stocks were higher late Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1%.

In company news, Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) said a European Medicines Agency committee issued a "negative opinion" on the company's conditional marketing authorization application for Krazati to treat a form of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The shares dropped 8.1%.

Thorne HealthTech (THRN) shares jumped 11% after Reuters reported Friday that the company is working with investment bank CG Sawaya Partners to explore a potential sale.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) shares slumped 26% after it said Friday it struck agreements to sell about 1.3 million of its American depositary shares at $1.35 each to institutional investors.

Merck (MRK) said Friday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of Keytruda, in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy, for gastric cancer treatment. Merck shares rose 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.