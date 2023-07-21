News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/21/2023: MRTX, EVLO, EBS, XLV, IBB

July 21, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing 0.03% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2% recently.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) was slipping past 9% after saying a European Medicine Agency committee issued a "negative opinion" on the company's conditional marketing authorization application for Krazati to treat a form of advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) was up 6% after it signed a sublease termination agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, effective Sept. 15, concerning about 40,765 square feet of office and laboratory space in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was gaining over 11% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cyfendus for prophylaxis following exposure to Bacillus anthracis.

