Health Care Sector Update for 07/21/2023: MRTX, EVLO, EBS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing 0.03% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2% recently.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) was slipping past 9% after saying a European Medicine Agency committee issued a "negative opinion" on the company's conditional marketing authorization application for Krazati to treat a form of advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) was up 6% after it signed a sublease termination agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, effective Sept. 15, concerning about 40,765 square feet of office and laboratory space in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) was gaining over 11% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cyfendus for prophylaxis following exposure to Bacillus anthracis.

