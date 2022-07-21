US Markets
DHR

Health Care Sector Update for 07/21/2022: DHR, KPTI, DGX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.41% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Danaher (DHR) stock was more than 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.76 per diluted share, up from $2.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.34.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) shares were climbing nearly 5% after the company and Menarini Group received marketing approval from the European Commission for Nexpovio combined with bortezomib and dexamethasone to treat adults with multiple myeloma who were administered at least one prior therapy.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.36 per diluted share, down from $3.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.26. Quest Diagnostics shares were marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHR KPTI DGX XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular