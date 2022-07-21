Health Care Sector Update for 07/21/2022: DHR, KPTI, DGX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.41% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Danaher (DHR) stock was more than 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.76 per diluted share, up from $2.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.34.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) shares were climbing nearly 5% after the company and Menarini Group received marketing approval from the European Commission for Nexpovio combined with bortezomib and dexamethasone to treat adults with multiple myeloma who were administered at least one prior therapy.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.36 per diluted share, down from $3.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.26. Quest Diagnostics shares were marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.