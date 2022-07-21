US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/21/2022: ADXN,DGX,VERV

Health care stocks have turned higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) rose over 143% after reducing the nominal value of its issued and authorized shares by 99% to 0.01 Swiss francs in a move the biopharmaceuticals company said removes technical barriers for its stock and provides more flexibility for future funding efforts.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) fell 1.5% after the medical testing company reported declines in Q2 financial results compared with year-ago levels, with non-GAAP net income dropping to $2.36 per share on $2.45 million in revenue from a $3.18 per share adjusted profit during the June quarter last year on $2.55 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been looking for Quest to earn $2.26 per share on $2.34 billion in Q2 revenue.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) fell over 13% after the genetic medicines company Thursday priced an upsized $225 million public offering of more than 8.3 million shares at $27 apiece, or 2.5% under its last closing price. The company added an extra $25 million of its common shares to the deal over its original plans to sell $200 million of its stock.

