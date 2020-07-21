Health Care Sector Update for 07/21/2020: IMRN, MTP, OMI, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health care firms were rallying premarket Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) both advanced by 0.31% recently.

Immuron (IMRN) was surging past 84% after saying IMM-124E, its colostrum-based product that also serves as a polyclonal antibody, has demonstrated neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Midatech Pharma (MTP) was gaining more than 98% in value as it disclosed its collaboration plans with a European affiliate of a global pharma company for the Q-Sphera platform. Through this collaboration, Midatech will deploy its expertise and proprietary drug delivery platform towards assets nominated by the pharma company.

Owens & Minor (OMI) was up over 19% after saying it expects Q2 adjusted net income of $0.18 to $0.20 per share, which compares with the consensus compiled by Capital IQ for an adjusted net loss of $0.03 per share.

