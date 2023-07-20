Health Care Sector Update for 07/20/2023: JNJ, VIR, GOSS

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.2%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) shares were up 6.2% after the company posted higher fiscal Q2 results and increased its fiscal 2023 outlook.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) shares plunged 45% after the company said Thursday that a phase 2 trial assessing VIR-2482 to prevent influenza A illness didn't meet its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS) dropped 24% after the company said it plans to sell almost 129.9 million shares and accompanying warrants in a private placement to some investors to raise about $212 million in gross proceeds.

