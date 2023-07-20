Health Care Sector Update for 07/20/2023: CTLT, JNJ, ABT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher in premarket trading Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%.

Elliott Investment Management has taken a significant stake in Catalent (CTLT) and seeks a board reshuffle, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Catalent was over 5% higher in recent premarket activity.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was advancing slightly after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.80 per diluted share, up from $2.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.62.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was marginally higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per diluted share, down from $1.43 a year earlier but exceeding the $1.05 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.