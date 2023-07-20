Health Care Sector Update for 07/20/2023: ABT, JNJ, VIR, GOSS

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.1% softer.

In company news, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares rose 4.2% after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) shares were up 6% after the firm posted higher fiscal Q2 results and raised its fiscal 2023 outlook.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) shares plunged nearly 45% after the company said Thursday that a phase 2 trial assessing VIR-2482 to prevent influenza A illness didn't meet its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS) dropped 32% after the company said it plans to sell almost 129.9 million shares and accompanying warrants in a private placement to some investors to raise about $212 million in gross proceeds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.