Health Care Sector Update for 07/20/2022: VBLT, NVAX, SNGX

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was off 0.7%.

In company news, VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) plunged Wednesday, sinking as much as 80% to touch a record low of $0.41 a share after discontinuing a late-stage trial of its ofranergene-obadenovec drug candidate in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer after top-line data showed a combination of the anti-angiogenic gene therapy and Bristol Myer Squibb's (BMY) paclitaxel chemotherapy did not significantly improve progression-free survival or overall survival compared with paclitaxel alone during the Phase 3 trial. The company also is now re-evaluating ofra-vec as a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer and recurrent glioblastoma following the new trial results, it said.

Novavax (NVAX) gained 0.5% after an advisory panel for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of the company's two-dose, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years and older. Phase 3 trial data showed the vaccine candidate had 90.4% efficacy preventing symptomatic infections.

Soligenix (SNGX) rose 4% after saying late-stage trial results showing its HyBryte drug candidate significantly reduced lesion size in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dermatology. The company also said the treatment response further improved over successive six-week treatment cycles during the phase 3 study.

