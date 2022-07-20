US Markets
HCSG

Health Care Sector Update for 07/20/2022: HCSG,VBLT,NVAX,SNGX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks still were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) declined 16% after the hospital management company reported a $0.09 per share profit for its Q2 ended June 30, down from $0.13 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose 6.7% over year-ago levels to $424.9 million but also lagged the $427.2 million Street view.

VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) plunged Wednesday, sinking as much as 80% to touch a record low of $0.40 a share, after discontinuing a late-stage trial of its ofranergene-obadenovec drug candidate in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer after top-line data showed a combination of the anti-angiogenic gene therapy and Bristol Myer Squibb's (BMY) paclitaxel chemotherapy did not significantly improve progression-free survival or overall survival compared with paclitaxel alone during the Phase 3 trial. The company also is now re-evaluating ofra-vec as a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer and recurrent glioblastoma following the new trial results, it said.

To the upside, Novavax (NVAX) gained 2.9% after an advisory panel for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of the company's two-dose, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years old and older. Phase 3 trial data showed the vaccine candidate had 90.4% efficacy preventing symptomatic infections.

Soligenix (SNGX) rose 12% after Wednesday saying late-stage trial results showing its HyBryte drug candidate significantly reduced lesion size in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dermatology. The company also said the treatment response further improved over successive 6-week treatment cycles during the phase 3 study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCSG VBLT NVAX SNGX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular