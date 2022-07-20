Health Care Sector Update for 07/20/2022: ADIL, ABT, IONS, NVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) said its phase 3 trial for potential treatment AD04 showed positive results in patients with alcohol use disorder. Adial Pharmaceuticals stock was shedding 25%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares were down more than 3% even after it reported adjusted Q2 earnings of $1.43 per diluted share, up from $1.17 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said Novartis (NVS) has completed enrolling patients for the phase 3 clinical study of pelacarsen with 8,325 participants. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares were almost 2% lower recently, while NVS shared declined about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.