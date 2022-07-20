US Markets
ADIL

Health Care Sector Update for 07/20/2022: ADIL, ABT, IONS, NVS, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) said its phase 3 trial for potential treatment AD04 showed positive results in patients with alcohol use disorder. Adial Pharmaceuticals stock was shedding 25%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares were down more than 3% even after it reported adjusted Q2 earnings of $1.43 per diluted share, up from $1.17 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said Novartis (NVS) has completed enrolling patients for the phase 3 clinical study of pelacarsen with 8,325 participants. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares were almost 2% lower recently, while NVS shared declined about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADIL ABT IONS NVS XLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular