Health Care Sector Update for 07/20/2020: PHG, PFE, QTNT, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were advancing in early trading Monday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) up 0.37% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) 0.36% higher recently.

Philips (PHG) was rallying past 5% even after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of EUR0.35 ($0.40) per share, down from EUR0.42 per share in the prior-year period.

Pfizer (PFE) was up more than 3% and BioNTech (BNTX) was nearly 11% higher amid a deal with the United Kingdom to supply the country with 30 million doses of their BNT162 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Quotient (QTNT) was advancing by more than 3% after saying an independent study in Spain found that its MosaiQ COVID-19 antibody microarray demonstrated an "impressive" 100% sensitivity and 99.8% specificity.

