Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2023: ELV, DNA, CTSO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.3%.

Elevance Health (ELV) was gaining over 7% in value as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $9.04 per diluted share, up from $7.97 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $8.77 per share.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) was climbing past 4% after saying it has been awarded a four-year contract worth up to $18 million from the Department of Defense's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to revamp the process of manufacturing complex therapeutic proteins.

Cytosorbents (CTSO) said it has named Alexander D'Amico chief financial officer, starting Aug. 7. Cytosorbents was down more than 5% in recent premarket activity.

