BLUE

Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2023: BLUE, PBLA, ELV

July 19, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.7%.

In company news, Bluebird Bio (BLUE) shares jumped 19% after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral on sickle cell disease treatment lovo-cel's potential, while raising the price target to $10 from $6. BofA said it expects the "underappreciated" gene therapy to receive "timely approval" from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) shares soared 21% after the company sold some assets to pharmaceutical company US WorldMeds for up to $9.5 million in non-dilutive funding.

Elevance Health (ELV) was up 5.3% after the company's adjusted earnings per share and revenue topped estimates by analysts.

