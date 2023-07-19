Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2023: AMRN, BLUE, PBLA, ELV

Health care stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.7%.

In company news, Amarin (AMRN) shares slumped 24% after the company late Tuesday said preliminary Q2 product revenue dropped from Q1.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) shares jumped almost 18% after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral on sickle cell disease treatment lovo-cel's potential, while raising the price target to $10 from $6. BofA said it expects the "underappreciated" gene therapy to receive "timely approval" from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) shares rose 7.3% after the company sold some assets to pharmaceutical company US WorldMeds for up to $9.5 million in non-dilutive funding.

Elevance Health (ELV) was up 4.5% after the company's Q2 adjusted per-share earnings and revenue topped analysts' estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.