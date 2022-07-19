Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2022: NVAX,APLS,JNJ,LMDX

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.8%.

In company news, Novavax (NVAX) gained more than 12% after announcing a technology-transfer agreement with SK bioscience for the production and supply of its COVID-19 vaccine containing the omicron variant. The companies have signed a separate agreement for the manufacture and supply of syringes prefilled with Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) climbed almost 19% after the US Food and Drug Administration disclosed plans for a priority review of the company's pegcetacoplan drug candidate to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The agency will decide whether to allow US sales of pegcetacoplan by Nov. 26.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) fell 2% after the health care conglomerate cut its FY22 outlook, upstaging better-than-expected Q2 results. The company is now projecting adjusted FY22 income in a range of $10.00 to $10.15 per share, down from its prior forecast expecting $10.15 to $10.35 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $10.19 per share this year.

LumiraDx (LMDX) declined nearly 12% after Tuesday beginning a public offering of 40 million common shares.

