Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2022: APLS,JNJ,LMDX

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon compared with most industry sectors, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.3%.

In company news, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) climbed almost 24% after the US Food and Drug Administration disclosed plans for a priority review of the company's pegcetacoplan drug candidate to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The agency will decide whether to allow US sales of pegcetacoplan by Nov. 26.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) fell 1.4% after the health care conglomerate cut its FY22 outlook, upstaging better-than-expected Q2 results. The company is now projecting adjusted FY22 income in a range of $10.00 to $10.15 per share, down from its prior forecast expecting $10.15 to $10.35 per share and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $10.19 per share this year.

LumiraDx (LMDX) declined nearly 17% after Tuesday beginning a public offering of 40 million common shares.

