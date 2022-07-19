US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2022: APLS, AMPH, JNJ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.93% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.73%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) shares were gaining more than 25% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review of the new drug application for pegcetacoplan, its investigational therapy for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) stock was up more than 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved its abbreviated new drug application for vasopressin.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares were more than 1% higher after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per diluted share, up from $2.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.55.

