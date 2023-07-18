News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2023: MASI, ARDS, NVS, XLV, IBB

July 18, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up a slight 0.1% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat.

Masimo (MASI) was slipping past 28% after saying it expects fiscal Q2 consolidated revenue to range from $453 million to $457 million, which the company said was lower than first anticipated. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $485.9 million

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) was gaining 25% in value after saying it reached an agreement with the European Medicines Agency on the overall design, endpoints, and patient populations in its proposed single confirmatory phase 3 study of its AR-301 investigational drug to treat pneumonia.

Novartis (NVS) was over 2% higher after it reported Q2 core earnings of $1.83 per share, up from $1.56 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.69.

